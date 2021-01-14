IDDBA Releases Industry COVID-19 Impact Report

Madison, WI — The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) has released their first COVID-19 Impact report for the new year. These reports are monthly updates to the COVID-19 situation with interest in Bakery, Dairy, Deli Meat, Deli Cheese, and Deli Prepared.

November and December sales were dominated by the holidays along with consumers’ shopping changes in response to the rapidly rising number of new COVID-19 cases across many states. This report also includes end-of-year summaries in each section.

Access the full report here.

IDDBA will be hosting a webinar with IRI and 210 Analytics to go over the report findings today, at 11:00 AM CST. Register for this webinar here.

View IDDBA’s previous report library here.

