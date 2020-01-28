At ABA 2020 Convention Join Industry Leaders Taking a New Path

Back by popular demand, the second annual NextGenBaker Brunch will be held during the ABA 2020 Convention in Scottsdale on Sunday, April 19. NextGenBaker invites the industry’s rising leaders to network with their peers and the ABA Board of Directors over a delicious brunch to be inspired by changemakers and one another. At the NextGenBaker Brunch, Rich Rodríguez-Mahé, Drinkfinity US Director for PepsiCo, will challenge our thinking of the product development process.



Rich will share the story of how his team developed PepsiCo’s first e-commerce direct-to-consumer business in an innovative, out-of-the-box approach. Join Rich and industry leaders for an insightful conversation you won’t want to miss. Get your tickets today as part of your convention registration – $40 for ABA members.

About the Speaker

Rich is passionate about reinventing beverages. He does this by leading Drinkfinity’s US business, a web-based PepsiCo Venture that encourages people to hydrate more by using their reusable bottle and Pods to break the monotony of plain water.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: American Bakers Association