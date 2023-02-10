Bakers Honor Policy Makers Who Championed the Baking Industry in 2022

Washington, DC – The American Bakers Association (ABA) recognized the champions of the baking industry during the 2022 Bakers’ Dozen Congressional Awards Ceremony. Traditionally held in-person on Capitol Hill with nearly 900 Congressional staff, featuring products from ABA Members, this year’s virtual celebration gave the opportunity for ABA Members throughout the country to hear directly from their champions.   

“This year, the baking industry has continued to experience unprecedented challenges, however, the industry continues to be resilient and nimble,” said Lee Sanders, Senior Vice President of Government Relations and Public Affairs, ABA, at the Virtual Awards Ceremony. “I’m grateful to be able to advocate and share the great stories of our industry’s innovation up on Capitol Hill and through the country.” 

“The laws and regulations that are passed have a significant impact on the baking industry,” said Cordia Harrington, CEO of Crown Bakeries and ABA Chair. “It’s important that we stay engaged and continue to educate members of Congress about our industry.”  

