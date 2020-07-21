BEMA’s CEO Eyes New Opportunities for Virtual

For some people in the business world, “virtual” signals a temporary compromise made necessary by the COVID-19 crisis. They feel virtual communications and operations need to last only until companies and society can return to “normal,” in-person activities.

Kerwin Brown doesn’t see it that way. The President and CEO of BEMA — Bakery Equipment Manufacturers and Allieds — says virtual strategies provide new opportunities for baking industry companies to enhance their business models. He eyes a future in which virtual strategies will meld with physical ones to enhance relationships, manufacturing, education and other activities.

“We have to figure out as a baking world how to integrate the virtual world so much better than we ever have in the past, and service and support the baking community 24 hours a day, no matter where you are in the world,” he said.

