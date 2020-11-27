Bühler: Entering a New Milling Era

Bühler Bakery November 27, 2020

Uzwil (Switzerland) – Bühler announces a game-changing shift in grinding technology in a move that is set to drive product quality, consistency, and profits in the milling industry.

Bühler is heralding a new age in milling technology with the launch of Arrius, a fully integrated grinding technology for milling wheat, durum, rye, barley, corn, and spelt.

Today’s launch follows a fundamental rethink of the traditional grinding methods that lie at the heart of the milling process. By redesigning each technology component, Bühler has produced an integrated and self-adjusting grinding system that is a radical step change in how millers are able to control the quality and consistency of their product. Other benefits include cutting energy costs, increasing staff safety, speedy installation, remote digital control, improved food safety, and reducing the initial outlay needed for plant investment. 

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Bühler

Related Articles

Bakery

K-State To Offer Buhler Flour Milling Courses

January 24, 2019 Kansas State University

In conjunction with Buhler Inc. of Minneapolis, Minnesota., K-State’s Department of Grain Science and Industry and the IGP Institute is offering several milling courses in the IGP Executive Conference Center and the Hal Ross Flour Mill on the K- State campus in Manhattan, Kansas.