Bühler: Entering a New Milling Era

Uzwil (Switzerland) – Bühler announces a game-changing shift in grinding technology in a move that is set to drive product quality, consistency, and profits in the milling industry.

Bühler is heralding a new age in milling technology with the launch of Arrius, a fully integrated grinding technology for milling wheat, durum, rye, barley, corn, and spelt.

Today’s launch follows a fundamental rethink of the traditional grinding methods that lie at the heart of the milling process. By redesigning each technology component, Bühler has produced an integrated and self-adjusting grinding system that is a radical step change in how millers are able to control the quality and consistency of their product. Other benefits include cutting energy costs, increasing staff safety, speedy installation, remote digital control, improved food safety, and reducing the initial outlay needed for plant investment.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Bühler