Cargill Partners with Voyage Foods to Scale Up Alternatives to Cocoa-Based Products to Meet Consumers’ Indulgence Needs

The commercial partnership will also provide food manufacturers with nut spreads produced with no nut nor dairy allergens used in the recipe formulation

With demand for even more sustainable global confectionery products expected to rise, Cargill announces a new commercial partnership with Voyage Foods to scale up and deliver delicious, healthy, and particularly more sustainable alternatives to cocoa-based products along with nut spreads without their traditional ingredients – peanuts & hazelnuts.

Cargill will be the exclusive B2B global distributor for Voyage Foods, expanding its traditional chocolate portfolio to bring even more sustainable alternatives for cocoa-based products to its customers for the very first time. These alternatives to cocoa-based products – or the cocoa-free confectionery range – will be used in the recipe formulation for categories such as bakery, ice cream and confectionery, complementing and diversifying Cargill’s traditional chocolate portfolio to provide a broader range of solutions that are vegan, label friendly, and produced with no nut nor dairy allergens used in the recipe formulation.

“Cargill is proud to partner with Voyage Foods, investing in the next generation of even more sustainable food solutions. We want to be our customers’ main source of inspiration and growth, setting new standards for innovating and collaborating. To do this, we’re anticipating future trends by focusing on exciting, high-value categories such as ice cream, sweet bakery and chocolate confectionery,” explains Inge Demeyere, Managing Director of bakery, ice cream and chocolate confectionery Europe at Cargill.

“Alternatives to cocoa-based products are a great accompaniment to the traditional chocolate solutions that Cargill offers its customers,” she adds. “This partnership is just one of the many ways that we are future-proofing our portfolio and meeting consumer demands and market regulations when it comes to even more sustainable options.”

Voyage Foods uses its proprietary technology to replicate products and applications with the chocolate flavor that consumers know and love.

“Voyage Foods has always been focused on solving human and environmental health challenges through food. The best way to accomplish this is by supplying the world’s food brands and manufacturers with our impactful ingredients. Partnering with Cargill, a leader in the food industry for over 100 years, is the perfect way to scale these solutions globally to offer food manufacturers the ability to integrate cocoa-free confectionery and spreads, produced with no nut or dairy allergens used in the recipe formulation, into their portfolios. Together, we’re amplifying our impact on people and the planet,” says Adam Maxwell, CEO and Founder of Voyage Foods.

The cocoa-free confectionery range will be available in Europe and will follow shortly in other regions globally. To find out more, visit https://www.cargill.com/food-beverage/cocoa-free-confectionery

About Cargill

Cargill is committed to providing food, ingredients, agricultural solutions, and industrial products to nourish the world in a safe, responsible, and sustainable way. Sitting at the heart of the supply chain, we partner with farmers and customers to source, make and deliver products that are vital for living.

Our 160,000 team members innovate with purpose, providing customers with life’s essentials so businesses can grow, communities prosper, and consumers live well. With 159 years of experience as a family company, we look ahead while remaining true to our values. We put people first. We reach higher. We do the right thing—today and for generations to come. For more information, visit Cargill.com.