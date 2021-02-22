CFIA Food Recall Warning (Allergen) – Valentine Eruption Cake sold by Save-On-Foods Recalled due to Undeclared Almonds and Walnuts

OTTAWA, ON – Save-On-Foods is recalling Valentine Eruption Cake from the marketplace because it contains almonds and walnuts which are not declared on the label. People with an allergy to almonds or walnuts should not consume the recalled product described below.

The following product has been sold in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Yukon.

Recalled product

Brand Product Size UPC Codes None – sold by Save-on-Foods Valentine Eruption Cake 325 g 0 062639 454456 All best before dates up to and including 2021.FE.23

What you should do

Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

If you have an allergy to almonds or walnuts, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction.

Background

This recall was triggered by the company. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.

Reactions

There have been reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.