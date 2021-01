It only gets updated every five years — but it’s worth the wait.

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGAs) unveiled in late December provides new opportunities to raise the profile of grains, according to leaders speaking in an American Bakers Association podcast, Bake to the Future.

The guidelines are produced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

To read the rest of the story, please go to: American Bakers Association