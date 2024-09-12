Finally, Gluten-Free Bakers Can Bake Like a Pro—Introducing All-New GF Flour Blends From Mightylicious

Mightylicious Bakery September 12, 2024

Woodbridge, NJ – Life is complicated. Baking shouldn’t be. So for anyone who can’t resist homemade bread and desserts but chooses to live a gluten- and allergen-free lifestyle, Mightylicious has a simply delicious answer – high-quality flour blends for baking up mouthwatering treats that look, taste, and act like the real thing.

If anyone knows decadent gluten-free baked goods, it’s Mightylicious. Their scrumptious handcrafted Mightylicious Gluten Free cookies, named a 2023 Top Pick in Food & Beverage Magazine, have rocked the gluten-free world with their amazing flavor and perfect crumble-free texture.

Now, home bakers can create wholesome treats everyone can enjoy – fluffy pancakes, indulgent brownies, irresistible breads, and more – thanks to Mightylicious Gluten-Free Flour Blends. 

The Mightylicious difference? Other brands contain grains like buckwheat and amaranth, which are fine for cooking but leave baked goods with a noticeable taste and gritty texture. These game-changers are made from top-quality, superfine rice flour for a neutral flavor. Milled specifically for baking, they deliver a soft, airy texture to all your favorite recipes.

All three certified gluten-free varieties are kosher, non-GMO verified, and free from key allergens:

  • All-Purpose Flour (MSRP $8.99 )
  • Vegan All-Purpose Flour (MSRP $8.99 )
  • Vegan Chocolate Brownie Mix (MSRP $8.99)

Find Mightylicious gluten-free flour blends online at www.mightylicious.com. And check out their hand-crafted cookies while you’re there. All 7 varieties (including 4 vegan flavors) are made from clean ingredients in small batches: Peanut Butter, Brown Butter Chocolate Chip, Brown Butter Shortbread, Chocolate Chip, Grandma Arline’s Oatmeal Coconut, Double Dutch, and Oatmeal Raisin. 

ABOUT MIGHTYLICIOUS—Carolyn Haeler, a celiac sufferer, spent years seeking out gluten-free cookie brands. One busy holiday season, she was disappointed yet again when a gluten-free cookie crumbled entirely after one bite. That’s when she realized there had to be a better way. As one smart cookie herself, she was determined to create a cookie that was gluten-free, healthy, and above all, delicious. She gave up her lucrative position at JP Morgan to start MIGHTYLICIOUS, an LGBT-owned startup committed to sourcing the best quality ingredients, developing innovative baking techniques, and using baking methods that ensure their products are pure, clean, and simple.

