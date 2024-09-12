Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA) Launches CheeseCon.org for 2025

Explore CheeseCon.org now for a first look at North America’s premier cheese, butter, and whey processing event, set for April 15-17, 2025 in Madison, Wisconsin. The new site, launched by conference hosts Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA) and the Center for Dairy Research (CDR), offers all the early details dairy professionals need to make their plans for the upcoming event: exhibitor information, networking opportunities, lodging details, and more.

“WCMA is excited to partner with the Center for Dairy Research for the only event that combines engaging educational seminars, valuable networking opportunities, exciting celebrations honoring the industry’s best, and an expansive tabletop exhibit floor – all with a dairy processing focus,” said WCMA Executive Director John Umhoefer. “We look forward to sharing more details on this one-of-a-kind event in the months to come. Bookmark CheeseCon.org now and check back often to stay up to date!”

CheeseCon brings together over 2,500 dairy processing industry leaders, suppliers, and marketers in Madison. In 2025, the popular conference kicks off on Tuesday, April 15 with special networking events. On Wednesday, April 16, a morning of learning and growth is followed by CheeseCon’s sprawling one-day tabletop exhibit floor, showcasing nearly 400 booths from trusted dairy industry supplier partners. On Thursday, April 17, the conference closes on a high note with additional educational seminars and events honoring industry greats.

“No matter your position – whether you’re in production, quality & safety, human resources, marketing and sales, or company leadership – CheeseCon is the place for you,” added Judy Keller, WCMA’s Senior Director of Events. “Visit CheeseCon.org and make your plans now to join us in April!”

Questions about CheeseCon 2025 can be directed to events@wischeesemakers.org or (608) 286-1001.