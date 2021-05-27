Food Manufacturers Cause 600 Million WHAT Each Year?

AIB International Bakery May 27, 2021

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that there are 600 million cases of foodborne illness globally, and 420,000 people die from foodborne disease each year. Children under the age of five account for approximately 30 percent of those foodborne deaths (WHO). Beyond that, the impacts on personal finances due to lost wages and medical bills can be catastrophic for consumers.

According to the FDA, the number of food/cosmetic products recalled in the U.S. each year has been in decline, peaking at 3,609 in 2017, but then dropping to 1,536 in 2020 and only 620 as of May 25 this year (FDA). Though these figures are encouraging, why do foodborne illnesses continue to persist? In part, because ensuring food safety can be very difficult and takes a proactive approach by food manufacturers and processors.

Recall Drivers

There are any number of variables that may prompt recalls, but a few key drivers include:

To read the rest of the story, please go to: AIB International

Related Articles

Bakery

Protect Your Facility from Intentional Harm and Comply with New FDA Regulations

AIB International Bakery January 15, 2020

Food production safety used to be limited to external threats, many of which could be controlled by simply erecting a fence or adding a key card system. Securing the safety of food production was a matter of securing your facility. Unfortunately, today’s biggest threats to food safety can come from both external and internal threats attacking the safety of the food supply – some of which may be intentional.

Bakery

AIB International Hires New Head of Global Sales Strategy

AIB International Bakery December 20, 2018

“Steve brings extensive industry expertise, as well as a different strategic approach to how AIB International can drive and inspire the global food and beverage industry,” said Andre Biane, President and CEO of AIB International. “His international sales successes in the food service industry will be a ‘shot in the arm’ that helps propel AIB International into its Centennial year in 2019.”