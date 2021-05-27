Food Manufacturers Cause 600 Million WHAT Each Year?

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that there are 600 million cases of foodborne illness globally, and 420,000 people die from foodborne disease each year. Children under the age of five account for approximately 30 percent of those foodborne deaths (WHO). Beyond that, the impacts on personal finances due to lost wages and medical bills can be catastrophic for consumers.

According to the FDA, the number of food/cosmetic products recalled in the U.S. each year has been in decline, peaking at 3,609 in 2017, but then dropping to 1,536 in 2020 and only 620 as of May 25 this year (FDA). Though these figures are encouraging, why do foodborne illnesses continue to persist? In part, because ensuring food safety can be very difficult and takes a proactive approach by food manufacturers and processors.

Recall Drivers

There are any number of variables that may prompt recalls, but a few key drivers include:

