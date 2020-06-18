Frozen Bakery Market to Witness Swift Growth Owing to High Demand for Processed Food & Rapid Lifestyle Changes Till 2025

FELTON, California — The global Frozen Bakery Market size is anticipated to reach USD 10.50 billion, by 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is projected to register a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period from, 2019 to 2025. Owing to the rapid lifestyle changes along with increasing demand for processed food is a key factor driving the growth of the market. The availability of frozen bakery foods for a longer time with easy storage is expected to increase the demand for the product.

Some of the other factors such as the growing expansion of convenience stores, online, and supermarkets and hypermarkets are driving market growth. For instance, in 2017, these distribution channels contributed to over 60% of total sales from retailing, in Mexico. Furthermore, online channels in North America are also expected to have significant growth over the forecast period.

In 2018, frozen bread held the largest share of 29.11% based on product types segment. It is projected to ascend at a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period between, 2019 to 2025. Despite the decline in sales of bread, in U.S. frozen bread has shown significant growth in the recent past. The international population is striving for healthy bakery products which are anticipated to complement the growth of the frozen bakery market.

