Governor Confirms: Lotus Bakeries Chooses Mebane Over Belgium for $62M Expansion

Lotus Bakeries, the Belgian company famous for its Biscoff carmelized cookies served on many airlines, has chosen Mebane for a $62 million plant expansion that will allow the production of additional lines of new products for the company. The plant expansion is also expected to add 90 new jobs to the Mebane facility.

The announcement was made Thursday by Governor Roy Cooper, who also announced that the state is chipping in a performance-based grant of $180,000 from the One North Carolina Fund. From another pot of state money, Cooper announced that an additional $500,000 will be used to support the Lotus expansion in Mebane.

The company’s new project in Alamance County will expand its current manufacturing facility an additional 111,000 square feet and add three new production lines to its operations, according to the governor’s office. The size of the expansion has grown somewhat since Mebane’s city council considered the project last month; at that point, 103,000 additional square feet were announced.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Alamance News