How a Family Bakery Used Technology to Expand and Bring In Some Big Brands

Ozery Bakery has come a long way from the days of making pita bread by hand in the back of a sandwich shop in downtown Toronto in the late 1990s.

Today, the family-run company produces a variety of health-focused breads and crackers from its state-of-the-art, 100,000-square-foot bakery in Vaughan, Ont., which are sold to restaurants like Starbucks and in grocery stores such as Costco and Whole Foods.

Embracing technology has been key to its successful expansion, says Guy Ozery, chief executive officer of Ozery Bakery.

