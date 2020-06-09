Lesaffre Takes Majority shareholding in Chinese company Biohymn Biotechnology

Pursuing its expansion strategy on Chinese market, Lesaffre, global key player in the field of yeasts and fermentation, has concluded a majority shareholding in Biohymn Biotechnology; a Chinese company specialized in the production of yeast and yeast extracts. This operation is perfectly in line with Lesaffre’s goal of strengthening its presence on the Chinese market and ensuring greater proximity to its clients.

Biohymn, a recent company with high industrial standards

The Chinese company produces yeast and yeast extracts, mainly for China. It was created in 2012 and is based in Food Industrial park of Linxi County, Chifeng City, in Northern China. The region, inner Mongolia, is surrounded by sugar beet and corn cultivation.

Lesaffre has been present on Chinese market since the 80’s with its premium Saf-Instant brand and industrially for more than 20 years now. Indeed in 1999, the group acquired a yeast plant at Ming Guang, near Nankin, 300 km from Shanghai. In 2010, new plants were commissioned at Laibin, Guangxi, in partnership with the sugar producer Donta. And finally, in 2015, the group signed the majority shareholding in Sungain, at Chongzuo, Guangxi region, 150 km from Nanning.

This new investment will help strengthen the group’s presence and offering.

Today, Lesaffre counts 3 sites of production in China (Ming Guang, Laibin, Chongzuo) and operates 4 Baking Center™ (Shanghai, Hong-Kong, Beijing and Canton). Those centers of expertise in bread making offer technical support, training and advices to Lesaffre’s customers. With this operation, Lesaffre will strengthen its presence and offering to Chinese customers, not only in baking but also in the field of food taste and pleasure, in animal nutrition and health, and in nutriments for biotechnologies.

“Lesaffre welcomes this new operation, which will enable us to strengthen our position in China. We have been present in China for many years and we want to work on long term. With this new significant investment, we are establishing our will to be close to our customers, to offer them our products and services and fulfill their specific requirements. We aim to answer to the increasing market demand, especially yeast for mantou, but also in animal nutrition and biotechnologies “, says Antoine Baule, CEO of Lesaffre.

“This partnership between Lesaffre and Biohymn will create great synergy, our joined expertise will contribute to develop the main sugar production region in the north China. We will leverage the localization of Biohymn to further develop the North China market by better serving bakery, animal health and nutrition and biotech markets”, adds Jean-Philippe Poulin, President of China region at Lesaffre.

“It is our great pleasure to cooperate with Lesaffre Group who has a long history of over 160 years in yeast and yeast extract industry and who enjoys worldwide reputation with its spirit of craftsmanship, high quality products and services. Biohymn Group has indispensable advantage in resources in Northern China. Therefore, the cooperation between Biohymn and Lesaffre is a win-win and mutually beneficial partnership between two strong players in the market. Besides, Lesaffre and Biohymn have common prospects in future, and both respect environment protection and produce and promote green and healthy products. Along with our cooperation, we hope we can make greater contribution to poverty reduction in Inner Mongolia and local economic development”, says Su Yanliang, Chairman of Biohymn.

About Lesaffre

As a global key player in yeasts and fermentation, Lesaffre designs, manufactures and markets innovative solutions for Baking, Food taste & pleasure, Health care and Biotechnology. Family group born in Northern France in 1853, now a multi-national and a multicultural company, Lesaffre is committed to working with confidence to better nourish and protect the planet. In close collaboration with its clients and partners, Lesaffre employs 10,700 people in 80 subsidiaries based in more than 50 countries. Lesaffre achieves a turnover of 2.2 billion euros.

Lesaffre employs more than 1000 people in China.

About Biohymn Biotechnology Co., Ltd

Inner Mongolia Biohymn Biotechnology CO., LTD is a High-tech company engaged in yeast and yeast derivatives production and management, located in Food Industrial park of Linxi County, Chifeng City, Inner Mongolia Province, China. The company was created in 2012 and completed in November 2015. The total area covers over 60000 square meters and includes yeast production line, environmental protection system, power workshop, office building and other research facilities.

Biohymn employs 200 people.