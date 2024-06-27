How Hero Bread Raises $21 Million In Less Than 90 Days To Accelerate Its Low-Carb Artisanal Bakery Business

Hero Bread, a Californian startup dedicated to producing an artisanal line of low-carb and high nutrition baked goods, has amassed $21 million in latest financing to fuel their product innovation and retail expansion.

This funding round, co-led by Cleveland Avenue, DNS Capital, and Composite Ventures with additional participation from existing investor Greatpoint Ventures, is set to accelerate the company’s mission of delivering nutrient-rich bread to a wider audience. PitchBook showed Hero Bread previously raised a $15 million series B back in 2023, putting its post-money valuation at $155 million.

