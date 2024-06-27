How Hero Bread Raises $21 Million In Less Than 90 Days To Accelerate Its Low-Carb Artisanal Bakery Business

Douglas Yu, Forbes Bakery June 27, 2024

Hero Bread, a Californian startup dedicated to producing an artisanal line of low-carb and high nutrition baked goods, has amassed $21 million in latest financing to fuel their product innovation and retail expansion.

This funding round, co-led by Cleveland Avenue, DNS Capital, and Composite Ventures with additional participation from existing investor Greatpoint Ventures, is set to accelerate the company’s mission of delivering nutrient-rich bread to a wider audience. PitchBook showed Hero Bread previously raised a $15 million series B back in 2023, putting its post-money valuation at $155 million.

Food innovator Hero Bread™, the maker of delicious bread and baked goods with little to no net carbs, 0g sugar, fewer calories and more protein and fiber per serving, is expanding national availability at two new quick-service restaurants, Just Salad and fast casual Freebirds World Burrito, and announcing their retail launch at all Market District stores across three states and Dom’s Kitchen & Market in Chicago, IL. 

Food technology company Hero Bread™, the baking innovators that make real bread with zero to one net carb per serving, announced expanded availability of their specialty sandwich roll at Subway® restaurants in seven new markets. First introduced in October 2021 as part of a successful test at select Subway® locations in Colorado Springs, Boise, Des Moines and Atlanta, Hero Bread is now available in more than 1,600 Subway® locations across New York City Metro, The Bay Area, San Diego, Atlanta, Portland OR, Portland ME, Medford, Boise and Salt Lake City.