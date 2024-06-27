Registration for PROGNOSFRUIT is Open

The Prognosfruit Conference is Europe’s leading annual event for the apple and pear sector, gathering growers from across Europe and beyond. Following last year’s successful return to Trentino, Prognosfruit 2024 will take place in Budapest, Hungary, from the 7th to the 9th of August 2024.

Registration is now open, and stakeholders and journalists are welcome to register via the Prognosfruit website. Prognosfruit 2024 is organised by the World Apple and Pear Association (WAPA) in cooperation with FruitVeB (Magyar Zöldség- Gyümölcs Szakmaközi Szervezet). Registration is now open on the Prognosfruit website.

Since 1976, Prognosfruit has released the annual forecast of apple and pear production for the upcoming season. This year, the three-day event during which the report will be released will see representatives of the sector gather to discuss the Northern Hemisphere situation as well as global perspectives for apples and pears. Following the Prognosfruit Conference on August 8, the delegates will have the opportunity to participate in a technical visit at Rauch’s processing factory in Budapest.

WAPA Secretary General Philippe Binard stated: “We look forward to welcoming the apple and pear experts and providing the opportunity for the sector representatives to gather and discuss the latest developments of the market. This year’s three-day programme, in addition to the crop forecast for 2024-2025, will focus in particular on strategies to promote the consumption of apples and pears and on the outlook for the processing industry”.

The draft programme of Prognosfruit 2024 and the online registration form to attend the conference are both available on the Prognosfruit website.

WAPA was founded in August 2001 with the objectives of providing a forum for discussion on matters of interest to the apple and pear business and initiating recommendations to strengthen the sector. The current President of the Association is Jeff Correa (Pear Bureau Northwest – USA) and the current Vice-President is Nick Dicey (Hortgro – South Africa). WAPA membership includes the following countries and areas: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Chile, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Moldova, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, Scandinavia, Slovenia, South Africa, Ukraine, the UK, and the USA.