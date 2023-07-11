How to Secure Success: Fresh 2023 Summer Baking Flavors

Are you looking to find the latest trends and inspiration for creating delectable treats that will keep your customers coming back for more this summer. As summer is in full swing, it’s time to explore the exciting world of summer baking flavor trends that are sure to boost your sales and leave a lasting impression on your customers. In this post, we will highlight some delightful flavors that capture the essence of the season. To learn more and access a wide range of baking ingredients, visit bakemark.com

Refreshing Citrus Bursts into Your Summer Baking

When the sun is shining bright and the temperatures rise, there’s nothing quite like the refreshing zing of citrus flavors to enliven your baked goods. Lemons, limes, oranges, and grapefruits are the stars of summer, bringing a burst of tangy goodness to your treats. Zest up your cupcakes, cookies, and tarts with BakeMark’s line of citrusy extracts, emulsions, and Fruit-O flavors to create tantalizing flavors that will transport your customers to a sunny paradise. For a perfect balance of sweet and tangy, try incorporating lemon or orange curds into your cake fillings. Visit bakemark.com to explore a wide range of citrus-inspired ingredients.

