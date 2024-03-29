Industries from Cars to Coal to Ice Cream Could be Impacted by Baltimore Bridge Collapse

Kelsey Vlamis and Dominick Reuter, Business Insider Bakery March 28, 2024

After a cargo ship crashed into Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge and caused it to collapse, shipments in and out of the Port of Baltimore could be blocked for weeks.

The Dali container ship collided with one of the bridge’s support beams early Tuesday morning, causing large portions of the 1.6-mile bridge to collapse into the Patapsco River, with the wreckage effectively blocking ships from moving in and out of the Port of Baltimore.

The port is currently closed to vessels until further notice, with officials saying it’s unclear when it will be able to reopen.’

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Business Insider

Related Articles

Bakery

Domino Sugar Expands Golden Sugar Footprint Across Midwest

Domino Sugar Bakery August 23, 2023

Domino® Sugar – the brand crafted by experts announces its expansion of Domino® Golden Sugar, a less processed option than white granulated sugar, throughout the Midwest. After a positive consumer response to its 2019 launch in the Northeast and word surfacing in new territories, the brand sought to ensure that even more households could experience an option that delivers the same high-quality sugar without compromising taste or performance. 

Seafood

CFIA Notice to the Fish and Seafood Industry – Export to the European Union (EU)

Canadian Food Inspection Agency Seafood January 10, 2022

Effective January 15, 2022, exporters for commercial food and animal commodities destined for the European Union (EU) will be required to use updated export certificates, which contain new and more complex animal health requirements. In addition, as a result of the new EU requirements, advanced requests for export certification of each shipment prior to export will be required for live and fresh seafood leaving for the EU on, and after, January 15, 2022.