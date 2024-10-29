With the IREKS technical book “Bread.Art.Works.”, we would like to show how, with creativity and passion, bread becomes the centrepiece of a bakery. No matter whether shaped as a bull’s head or as a maple leaf or decorated with unusual designs – in only a few steps, true works of art can be created.

The wide interest in artfully crafted bread has been seen repeatedly at fairs, during webinars or in the reactions to our online items and has inspired us to compile a rather special kind of technical book.

On more than 200 pages, you will discover what is required for the production of decorative bread – from the most varied tools to different techniques. With clearly depicted tables, graphics, processing pictures and photos of baked goods together with short, concise texts, how decorative bread can be successful is conveyed in a diverse way. It thus becomes obvious that the range of possibilities is practically unlimited. This is also shown by the variety of recipe ideas available in the book for decorative bread from mixed wheat loaves and mixed rye loaves, wheat loaves, baguettes and speciality loaves.