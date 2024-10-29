ASB Launches First Cohort of Mentoring Program

WASHINGTON — The American Society of Baking (ASB) is launching its first cohort of its structured mentoring program at the end of this month. At the Nexus of Baking conference, held Oct. 1-3, Kristen Spriggs, executive director of ASB, made a last call for mentors and mentees to submit applications on ASB’s mentoring program portal.

As an organization focused solely on the baking industry professional — the individual, rather than the company — ASB saw a gap in the industry for a formal, structured mentoring program. While the wholesale baking industry is full of stories of organic mentoring relationships, Spriggs felt it was in the best interest of the industry, with its workforce retention challenges, to provide developmental mentoring opportunities more broadly.

“We wanted to provide another opportunity to keep bakery professionals connected and growing,” she said.

With ASB offering a science-based matching service, the program lowers the barrier to entry as well as the possibility of being rejected by a potential mentor.

