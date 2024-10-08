McLane Brings New Products, Industry Expertise and Enhanced Networking Experience to 2024 NACS Show

Seasonal beverage LTOs, new bakery line and expanded private label candy products available for c-store customers to experience and order

TEMPLE, Texas — McLane Company, Inc., one of the largest distributors in America and an industry-leading partner to the biggest retail and restaurant brands, has a significant presence at this year’s NACS Show, starting and running through October 10 in Las Vegas. Attendees can hear firsthand from McLane executives and explore the company’s diverse offerings, including exclusive samplings and previews of new products.

On Oct. 7 from 12 – 1 p.m., Vito Maurici, McLane’s customer experience officer, joined executives from Mars Wrigley Confectionery and EG America in the education session, “Accelerating Growth Through Strategic Partnerships.” Michelle Patterson, McLane’s vice president of marketing and communications, is serving as moderator.

As part of the expo, which kicks off Oct. 8, McLane Fresh has its full CupZa! beverage line on display and available for sampling, including its seasonal spiced pumpkin shot LTO. CupZa!’s countertop three-tiered rack for custom drink items, including syrup, mini marshmallows and cocoa powder, is also on display. Attendees can learn about one of McLane Fresh’s newest offerings, Better Case Bakery, a curated on-the-go bakery program featuring top-selling items like donuts, premium cookies and muffins. All four varieties of Prendisimo pizza: cheese, pepperoni, three-meat and supreme are also available for sampling.

McLane’s private label subsidiary, Consumer Value Products, Inc., is unveiling two new gummy candy products under its Yumbees line: Blue Raspberry Sharks and Cinnamon Bears, along with a refreshed brand and package design.

Emerging Brands, McLane’s new digital marketplace, is featuring several exhibitors from its portfolio, adding to its roster of over 150 brands and 1,000 products, with recent expansions in health, beauty and wellness and general merchandise categories. As part of expanding the program, McLane is holding an Emerging Brands supplier event, inviting new and existing brands of all sizes. Taking place on October 9 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. PDT at the McLane booth (N2204), the event provides attendees an opportunity to engage with McLane leadership and connect with representatives from leading retail brands and top c-store companies. The event features interactive discussions led by key McLane experts, designed to help suppliers break into the industry, stand out and make a lasting impact.

“The NACS Show is a great opportunity for McLane to connect with our c-store customers and industry partners to showcase the innovations shaping our future,” said Chris Smith, retail president. “Whether previewing new products or enhancing diversity within our supplier community through our Emerging Brands supplier event, we’re committed to delivering value to new and existing customers and building partnerships that foster long-term growth and success.”

McLane offers customizable solutions for retail and restaurant customers, from ordering and fulfillment to equipment and in-store merchandising, aimed at eliminating barriers to entry for smaller retailers and solving logistical challenges for large chains. To learn more about McLane and its retail, restaurant and e-commerce solutions, visit mclaneco.com.

About McLane

Founded in 1894, McLane Company Inc. is one of the largest distributors in America, serving convenience stores, mass merchants, and chain restaurants. As an industry-leading partner to the biggest retail and restaurant businesses, McLane buys, sells, delivers, and serves the world’s most beloved brands. With headquarters in Temple, Texas, McLane has more than 80 distribution centers across the country, employs more than 25,000 teammates, and delivers to nearly every zip code in the US. McLane is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc.