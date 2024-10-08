Bolthouse Fresh Foods Unveils 3 Product Innovations and New Sustainable Packaging

Fresh carrot products will launch under the Bolthouse Fresh™ consumer brand name, bringing healthy convenience to retail and foodservice customers.

BAKERSFIELD, CA — Bolthouse Fresh Foods™ is filling the produce aisle with inspiration and convenience this fall, launching three flavorful, fresh carrot products in vibrant new Bolthouse Fresh™ packaging. The exciting innovations for retail and foodservice customers include Carrot Shakers, Side Dish Sizzlers, and Soup n’ Stewin’ Carrots. Beyond offering healthy school lunch options, Bolthouse Fresh products create new possibilities for holiday season entertaining.

“This is a big year for Bolthouse Fresh Foods, underscoring our commitment to a more consumer-focused approach,” said Karen White, Vice President of Marketing at Bolthouse Fresh Foods™. “While positioning our company for the next generation of consumers, we’re simultaneously innovating with products that make it easier to incorporate nutrient-rich foods into our consumers’ busy lifestyles.”

The three new Bolthouse Fresh products include:

Bolthouse Fresh Carrot Shakers : Available in retail and foodservice channels, Carrot Shakers deliver the perfect combination of seasoning and fresh baby carrots to elevate the snacking experience. Each package contains a burstable seasoning pouch paired with crunchy baby carrots to maximize satisfaction. Carrot Shakers are sold in three flavors: Dill Pickle, Chili Lime, and Ranch. The tasty snacks are featured throughout New York City Public Schools, making a healthy impact in lunchboxes and cafeterias.

Along with these retail offerings, Bolthouse Fresh Foods™ is also catering to the foodservice industry with versatile, fresh carrot products that enhance menus and meet the growing demand for healthy, convenient options. From casual dining to upscale establishments, these foodservice solutions provide both quality and ease of preparation, helping chefs and restaurateurs deliver nutritious, flavorful dishes with minimal effort.

Carrot Sticks : Perfect for pairing with Buffalo wings or as a crunchy alternative to traditional sides, fresh carrot sticks add color and crispness to any plate. These are ideal for restaurants offering a healthier side or appetizer, meeting the demand for tasty but nutritious options.

Baby Carrots : A staple on appetizer platters or charcuterie boards, baby carrots offer a convenient, fresh, and fun way for guests to snack. Perfectly bite-sized, they provide a healthy alternative to chips or crackers, making them a popular choice at casual and upscale dining establishments.

Carrot Matchstix: Ideal for salad bars or as a fresh garnish, Carrot Matchstix add a crisp, nutritious crunch to any dish. Pre-cut and ready-to-serve, they offer both convenience and quality, allowing foodservice providers to save time while maintaining the high standard of freshness their guests expect.

Expanding Consumer Engagement:

“In addition to these innovative product offerings for retail and foodservice, Bolthouse Fresh Foods™ is embracing new ways to engage with consumers and enhance the overall brand experience. We’re not just innovating in the produce aisle, but also digitally and operationally, ensuring that every touchpoint—whether in-store or online—delivers the same commitment to quality and convenience. Our consumer-focused initiatives now extend to building a stronger digital presence, launching an all-new website featuring recipes and product information, and integrating QR codes into our packaging for easy access to these resources.”

Upcoming Events:

“Bolthouse Fresh Foods™, the company behind the Bolthouse Fresh™ brand, will be exhibiting its portfolio at the International Fresh Produce Association’s Global Produce and Floral Show from October 17-19, 2024, in Atlanta, GA, as well as the National Association of Convenience Stores Trade Show from October 8-10, 2024, in Las Vegas.”

To learn more, visit https://bolthousefresh.com/newlook/.