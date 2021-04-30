Naegele Bakery Systems Partners with Sobatech to Offer Continuous Mixing Equipment to North American Market

ALSIP, ILL. – Naegele Bakery Systems today announced a new partnership with Sobatech, a Netherlands-based company that manufactures continuous mixing and other processing equipment for the food industry. Effective immediately, Naegele is the exclusive representative for Sobatech equipment in the United States and Canada.

“Interest in continuous processing is growing rapidly as food manufacturers seek new ways to increase throughput and product quality while keeping costs down,” said Mike Philip of Naegele Bakery Systems. “Sobatech’s unique technology allows bakery processors, confectioners, snack makers, and more to benefit from continuous processing. The addition of this equipment to the Naegele portfolio further strengthens our position as the leading provider of complete solutions for the bakery industry.”

Sobatech is a family-owned business that has become a worldwide specialist in designing, manufacturing, and commissioning equipment for continuous dosing of raw materials, continuous mixing/kneading, and continuous bulk fermenting. Their continuous mixing equipment can process up to 20,000 pounds (10 tons) of dough per hour and is fully customizable for different product compositions (both solid and liquid ingredients). Ideal applications include freshly baked goods, cereals, long-life bakery products, convenience foods, meat substitutes, confectionery, and snacks.

