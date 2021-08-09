NCA Names Brian M. McKeon as New Senior Vice President of Public Policy

WASHINGTON – The National Confectioners Association announced that Brian M. McKeon has been appointed to the role of senior vice president of public policy. In this position, McKeon will lead the association’s government affairs strategy, oversee grassroots activities, manage the CandyPAC and focus on proactive efforts to influence public policy that impacts the confectionery industry.

“Brian will hit the ground running with his deep understanding of the issues our industry faces, and his perspective and experience will be an asset as we work to achieve our bold, inspirational vision,” NCA President & CEO John Downs said. “We are excited to welcome Brian to NCA. He will be an invaluable member of our team and a major asset to the chocolate and candy industry.”

McKeon brings more than 15 years of experience to his new role at NCA and deep knowledge of the inner workings of Congress and the administration. He comes to NCA directly from Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck LLP, where he spent the last five years as a senior member of the team. McKeon began his career serving on political campaigns and Capitol Hill. He was senior counsel to former U.S. Senator Barbara Boxer and legislative director and acting chief of staff for Senator Jeanne Shaheen. McKeon also brings extensive experience with the policymaking and regulatory process, as well as a diverse political network and understanding of the issues the confectionery industry faces today.

McKeon officially starts his new position on August 30 and succeeds long-time NCA staff member Liz Clark who was recently appointed CEO of IHRSA, the global health & fitness association.

McKeon is from Auburn, NY, and is a graduate of College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, MA, with a J.D. from the Catholic University of America’s Columbus School of Law in Washington, D.C. He lives in Arlington, VA, with his wife and two children.

###

About the National Confectioners Association (NCA):

The National Confectioners Association is the trade organization that promotes the unique role of chocolate, candy, gum and mints in a happy, balanced lifestyle and the companies that make these special treats. Through advocacy and regulatory guidance, communications, industry insights and retail and supply chain engagement, NCA helps create an environment that enables candy makers and confectionery retailers to thrive. As the leading association for the $36 billion U.S. confectionery industry, NCA works to ensure that chocolate and candy are celebrated for their contributions to culture, society, the economy and everyday moments of joy. Confections are produced in all 50 states, creating jobs for approximately 55,000 workers in more than 1,300 manufacturing facilities across the country. Learn more at CandyUSA.com or follow NCA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.