New Consumer Research Reveals Widespread Demand for New Naturally Derived Sugar Alternatives

Most American consumers are now aiming to reduce their sugar intake, and continue to look for new, better-tasting, non-caloric alternatives. Recent consumer research commissioned by food and beverage ingredient innovator, MycoTechnology, Inc., examines attitudes toward sugar reduction and high-intensity sweeteners, uncovering key opportunities in the market.

MycoTechnology partnered with Brightfield Group to gather proprietary, AI-driven insights among a sample of US adult consumers, finding that sugar is the top item people want to reduce in their diets. However, 75% also wish there were better-tasting non-caloric options, highlighting taste as a major pain point in the current market.

Of those who are actively reducing their sugar intake, 71% report that they do so by eating fewer sweet foods, versus only 31% that are using products with non-caloric sweeteners, indicating room for improvement across reduced sugar formulations. Additionally, 7 in 10 consumers that use non-caloric, naturally derived sweeteners report that they would be interested in new options. The survey also showed widespread interest in clean label ingredients, combined with negative perceptions of artificial sweeteners.

“This research demonstrates clear demand in the market for new, appealing sweeteners that are derived from nature,” said Caroline Schwarzman, MycoTechnology’s Head of Business Development. “Sugar reduction is top of mind for consumers, but many feel that achieving this goal requires sacrifice—on taste, price or perceived health risks. This trade-off is preventing the reduced sugar market from reaching its full potential.”

In response to this critical food system challenge, MycoTechnology is developing the first ever sweet protein from honey truffles, offering an unparalleled solution for sugar reduction. Following the achievement of several technical and safety milestones, the company continues to scale production and is collaborating with food and beverage innovators to bring Honey Truffle Sweetener to market.

“Innovative fermentation technologies have allowed us to target common challenges, establishing a clean sweetness profile with proven safety and digestibility performance, and low cost-in-use,” added Ranjan Patnaik, Ph.D.,MycoTechnology’s CTO. “This new solution is designed to address the top concerns of consumers, presenting an opportunity for food and beverage innovators to meet demands and stand out on the shelf.”

MycoTechnology will host a workshop at BevNET Live on December 9th in Marina del Rey, California, featuring findings from their proprietary consumer research and an exclusive tasting of Honey Truffle Sweetener. Led by Caroline Schwarzman, attendees will explore ways to maximize customer satisfaction using innovative approaches to sugar reduction and flavor. ​ Visit the event page to learn more and register.

About MycoTechnology, Inc.

​Established in 2013 and based in Aurora, Colorado, MycoTechnology fuses nature, science, and culinary innovation to deliver value-added ingredients for healthier, better-tasting and more sustainable food. Harnessing the power of fungi with its advanced fermentation technology, Myco targets the industry’s most pervasive challenges to transform the future of food. With $220M raised so far from prominent investors across different sectors, MycoTechnology has created a sustainable, state-of-the-art, 86,000 sq ft facility, producing innovative ingredients via mushroom mycelial fermentation. Its award-winning flavor modifier, ClearIQ™ natural flavor, is sold globally to major flavor houses, co-manufacturers, distributors and CPG firms. MycoTechnology continues to uncover new solutions from fungi, including its latest discovery, Honey Truffle Sweetener. Collectively, these products offer new ways to address complex food system challenges around the globe and increase the availability of delicious, nutritious, clean-label foods. Leveraging their powerful technology and the intelligence of nature, Myco pursues ongoing discovery and innovation for the food industry and beyond.