NEW Essential Organic Bake-at-Home Bread Launches Nationwide

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Essential™, a new Certified USDA Organic, bake-at-home, artisan bread that’s restoring the ancient way of bread making with a 140-year-old sourdough starter, is now available nationwide. Made with wholesome, minimal ingredients, Essential artisan loaves have a crisp, chewy, golden crust and a light, full-bodied, fragrant crumb. All recipes deliver an unmatched, authentic taste thanks to the brand’s signature sourdough starter that dates back to the Klondike Gold Rush era.

Revolutionizing the bakery aisle, Essential serves as a beacon of food craftsmanship combined with modern convenience. Its artisan-made bread is rooted in tradition, and delivers a uniquely fresh, straight-from-the-bakery experience any time. Essential is made without any chemicals or preservatives and features special Fresh Seal™ packaging that locks in the bread’s flavor and freshness for months (instead of days) – so it’s ready whenever you are. Simply bake the pre-cooked loaves for 12-15 minutes, and enjoy the luxury of having warm, fresh-baked, artisan bread at your fingertips.

“Bread making is an ancient art, and one that has started to get lost over time,” said Kevin Brouillette, President of Essential. “Essential allows anyone to embark on a journey through time and taste, where the quality of ingredients, and artisan craft of making incredible, fresh bread is easily accessible for any home cook. We’re excited to help bring artisan bread back in a new way that shoppers haven’t experienced before.”

Essential offers a robust line up of bake-at-home loaves, including French, French Demi, Garlic, Italian, Parmesan, Rosemary, and Sourdough. The brand’s Sourdough, Garlic, and Parmesan varieties are now available at Whole Foods Markets across the country at an SRP at $6.99 per loaf. The full line is also available for home delivery through essentialfoodco.com. For more information, please visit essentialfoodco.com.

ABOUT ESSENTIAL™

