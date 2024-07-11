New From Antonina’s Gluten-Free Bakery: Double Chocolate Brownies

Launch Capitalizes on Rising Trends in Brownie Consumption and Gluten-Free Treats

Sumner, WA — Antonina’s Gluten-Free Bakery is proud to announce the newest creation in its line of gluten-free baked goods: Double Chocolate Brownies. With gluten-free consumption on the rise (over 10% CAGR in the past three years), these pre-baked options will help in-store bakeries increase dollar sales and retain loyal customers because they’re products everyone can enjoy together.

According to research from Tastewise, a food intelligence AI platform, Antonina’s Gluten-Free Bakery is on top of trends:*

– Gluten-free brownies outpace vegan, dairy-free and plant-based preferences

– The fastest-rising consumer need for brownies is snacking

– Social conversations about brownies has increased by 6.29% over the past year

“Brownies are a nostalgic sweet treat that is having a moment in social media and in consumer preferences, and gluten-free is a big part of that,” said Robert Kidd, VP of Sales and Marketing at Antonina’s Gluten-Free Bakery. “With Antonina’s Double Chocolate Brownies, choosing gluten-free is no longer a compromise. Take one bite, and you’ll see why we say, ‘you won’t believe it’s gluten-free.’”

This modern update on the classic treat will quickly become a must-have snack everyone can enjoy without having to make two stops in the grocery store: one for their gluten-free family member and one for everybody else. Here’s why:

– Individually pre-portioned squares are perfect for snacking and dessert

– Double chocolate flavor satisfies even the most intense chocolate craving

– Baked with Antonia’s proprietary blend of gluten-free flours

– No artificial flavors, colors or preservatives

About Antonina’s Gluten-Free Bakery

Antonina’s Gluten-Free Bakery was founded by Pin Hsiao, whose passion for baking comes from his family. Antonina’s is named for his wife, a nod to the love that fuels everything they bake. Consumers can find Antonina’s Gluten-Free Bakery’s muffins, cakes, cupcakes and brownies at Albertsons, Safeway, Shoprite, Kroger, Jewel-Osco, and hundreds of stores nationwide.

* Tastewise: Trend in Brownie Consumption and Gluten-Free Treats 2024: https://tastewise.io/foodtrends/brownie