Now 50, Culpeper Mill Feeds Millions, Boosts Local VA Economy

Emily Jennings , Clint Schemmer, Culpeper Star Exponent Bakery October 23, 2020

Ordered pizza lately or devoured ramen noodles? If so, you’ve strengthened a Culpeper business that’s been around for half a century.

Every day, many local residents eat food made with flour milled by the local outpost of agribusiness giant Ardent Mills. The grain elevators of the Denver-based company’s massive milling complex tower over its site beside Pony Mountain just outside the town of Culpeper.

In a year, the Culpeper mill produces enough flour to feed 2.8 million people, more than live in Chicago, the Midwest’s most populous city. Its parent company, Ardent Mills, is the largest flour supplier in North America.

