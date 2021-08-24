Over 1,000 Nabisco Bakery Workers are on Strike

Over 1,000 workers at Nabisco bakeries across the US are on strike.

Nabisco workers — who are unionized with the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers, and Grain Millers International Union (BCTGM) — began striking over what they say are contract issues with Mondelez International, Nabisco’s parent company. They’re currently in the process of contract negotiations.

One point of contention is a proposed “Alternative Work Schedule,” under which workers would work 12 hours a day on three to four days a week; workers would only start receiving overtime premiums after working 40 hours in one week. Vice’s Lauren Kaori Gurley reports that workers were taking on 12- and 16-hour shifts during the pandemic. Workers are also concerned about potential changes to healthcare plans.

