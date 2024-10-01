Pennsylvania Bakery is Ready with Election Cookie Poll

People are driving from hours away to buy cookies at Lochel’s Bakery outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. And orders for its red and blue cookies are coming in from as far away as the American state of Alaska.

They come to buy the 10-centimeter round cookies in blue and white showing the name of the Democratic candidate, Kamala Harris. Or, they want the red and white cookies with the name of the Republican candidate, Donald Trump.

These are not your everyday cookies. At Lochel’s Bakery, the sale of each Harris 2024 or Trump 2024 cookie counts as a vote for the candidate. The candidate with the most cookies sold is considered the winner of its “cookie poll.”

