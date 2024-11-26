Puratos Lists the Hottest Bakery Trends For 2025

Local Authenticity, Gut Health, Sourdough and Classics Continued

Explore the top bakery trends for 2025 with Taste Tomorrow’s insights — essential for every bakery expert. Embrace locally sourced ingredients, a trend that champions regional produce and supports local farmers. Cater to health-conscious consumers with gut-friendly options, offering delicious baked goods that are kind to the digestive system. Keep riding the wave of the ever-popular sourdough bread, and continue to charm customers with the enduring appeal of beloved classic breads and pastries.

Using smart AI to look at what bakery shoppers like, Taste Tomorrow gives you a clear view of what’s coming. These aren’t just guesses; they’re solid tips to help you make bakery goods that people will want tomorrow. With Taste Tomorrow, you’re ready for what’s next in the world of baking.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Puratos