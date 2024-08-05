Reading Bakery Systems (RBS) Continues Its Virtual Snack Seminar Series

This virtual seminar (hosted on August 6, 2024), RBS will share the secret to new snack product success in a real-life snack scenario.

The RBS Seminar Series in 2024 will continue to feature innovations in processing technologies and new snack products. These virtual events allow you to see the latest from our team in the comfort and safety of your home or office.

See Snack Innovation In-Action: Reduced-Sugar Birthday Cake Blondie Cookie Brittle & Gluten-Free Cookies filled with Nut-Free, Dairy-Free Chocolate

To read more about the seminar, click here.