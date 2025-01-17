Rising Together: Bimbo Bakeries USA’s Recipe for Nourishing a Better World

At Bimbo Bakeries USA, we are deeply committed to Our Purpose – Nourishing a Better World. We’re not just talking about it; we’re taking action to nourish both people and the planet.

Our journey is powered by three ambitious pillars that guide everything we do:

Baked for You: Bring better nutrition to millions by providing more diverse nutrients in simpler recipes.

Baked for Life: Support our associates and help our communities thrive.

Baked for Nature: Become a zero-carbon champion.

In 2024, we’ve embraced innovation and bold ideas to meet the ever-changing needs of our associates, customers and consumers. From expanding our portfolio with nutrient-rich products to achieving big sustainability milestones and strengthening our community support, this year has been marked by exciting growth and impactful progress.

Check out the highlights from the year at Bimbo Bakeries USA.