Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative Presents 2025 Legislative Priorities

Priorities center on building a reliable future for dairy

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative announced its priorities for the next congressional session, focusing on rural workforce accessibility, trade and supply chain opportunities, the 2025 farm bill and climate and environmentally sustainable efforts.

“At Edge, we consistently strive to stay on the forefront of issues impacting our farmer members,” Karen Gefvert, Edge director of government affairs, said. “We’ve strategically outlined our policy priorities for 2025 to focus on the critical needs of dairy farmers across the Upper Midwest and allow us to maximize our mission of amplifying the voice of milk in Congress.”

Summary of Key Priorities:

Rural Workforce for Rural Prosperity — The dairy industry faces significant labor shortages, particularly in rural areas, making workforce accessibility and reliability a top policy priority.

The 2025 farm bill will be an essential opportunity for Edge to advocate for ensuring accurate and timely payments for dairy farmers and to retool existing program adjustments needed to the Dairy Margin Coverage program, ensuring conservation programs are funded, voluntary and based on science, as well as maintenance to several dairy indemnity and donation programs. These programs can greatly affect our farmers' ability to earn a living.

The Upper Midwest is a powerhouse for cheese production. Ensuring opportunities for dairy through existing, expanding or emerging markets is essential to healthy growth. New and expanded markets through new trade agreements, renegotiated trade agreements and enforcement of existing agreements provide opportunities for market access.

Edge stands with our farmers in their commitment to seek effective and financially viable ways to protect and improve water quality and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. We believe environmentally focused policies affecting agriculture should be guided by farmers, grounded in science, driven by the marketplace and sufficiently flexible to allow for innovation at the farm level.

Edge’s 2025 policy priorities reflect a forward-thinking approach to address immediate and long-term challenges within the dairy industry. The cooperative is committed to tracking developments, sharing insights with members, fostering industry preparedness and advancing policies that ensure a prosperous future for dairy.

For more information about Edge, visit voiceofmilk.com.

