Dairy Stream Podcast: Dairy Customer of the Future

In the latest episode of the Dairy Stream podcast, COVID-19 has impacted the dairy customer of the future and normalized online grocery shopping, however, dairy continues to be in the cart of customers.

Dairy Stream host Mike Austin talked with Chad Vincent, who is the CEO of Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, about their marketing strategy towards customers, restaurants and grocery stores, advice for the dairy community to engage with the customer of the future and how to get involved.

0:58: COVID-19 caused disruptions and surprises in the supply chain initially

About Dairy Stream:

Dairy Stream focuses on policy, sustainability, market trends, new technology, processor updates, business partner news and farmer involvement. The podcast is co-produced by the Dairy Business Association and Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative, sister organizations that fight for effective dairy policy in Wisconsin and Washington, D.C..

Dairy Stream is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, PodBean, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts.

About DBA:

The Dairy Business Association is the leading dairy lobby group in Wisconsin, focused on advocating for sensible state laws and regulations that affect the dairy community. The nonprofit organization is comprised of dairy farmers, milk processors, vendors and other business partners who work collaboratively to ensure that dairy farms of all sizes have the support they need to keep America’s Dairyland strong. More information: www.dairyforward.com

About Edge:

Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative provides dairy farmers throughout the Midwest with a powerful voice — the voice of milk — in Congress, with customers and within their communities. Edge, based in Green Bay, Wis., is one of the top cooperatives in the country based on milk volume. More information: www.voiceofmilk.com.