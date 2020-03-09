Statement from Elizabeth Avery, President & CEO, SNAC International, Regarding Cancellation of SNAXPO20

SNAC International Bakery March 9, 2020

“As a result of the impact of significantly reduced anticipated attendance related to recent corporate travel restrictions, SNAC International has made the difficult decision to cancel its annual main event, SNAXPO 2020, scheduled for March 22-24 in Charlotte, North Carolina. In the coming days and weeks, we will be investigating all possible options, including rescheduling the event in 2020.

SNAC International will immediately begin the process of providing refunds for all registration fees. We will also be reaching out to all exhibitors and sponsors to discuss the opportunity to defer their fees into future SNAC functions, other sponsorship opportunities, or full compensation.

SNAXPO is the most comprehensive convention devoted exclusively to the international snack industry, bringing together the entire supply chain under one roof. We are committed to serving the needs of the snack industry and its supply chain and will stay in close contact as we have more information to share.”

Related Articles

Bakery

Terry Groff, Reading Bakery Systems, Awarded 2019 Circle of Honor

April 12, 2019 SNAC International

Terry Groff, former President & CEO of Reading Bakery Systems (RBS) was honored by being inducted into the Circle of Honor. The Circle of Honor is an awards program launched in 1994 to recognize the achievements of snack food executives who have contributed tremendously to the development and growth of their companies, the association and the industry.