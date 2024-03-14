Strategic Guide for Food Brands to Leverage 2024’s Consumer Trends

In the dynamic realm of industrial food manufacturing, navigating the ever-changing consumer landscape is not just a challenge but an opportunity to redefine success. Drawing insights from the extensive Taste Tomorrow consumer research, Puratos presents a comprehensive guide specifically tailored for industrial food manufacturers. This guide provides actionable tips to navigate and thrive amidst the hottest consumer food trends and demands of 2024, ensuring your brand not only meets but exceeds expectations.

CRAFTING CLASSIC CREATIONS & CONNECTIONS

Embracing the ‘newstalgia’ and ‘classic continued’ trend, identified as one of the hottest consumer bakery and pastry trends for 2024, industrial manufacturers have a prime opportunity to invigorate their product innovation pipeline. According to the latest Taste Tomorrow consumer research, the desire for a familiar element when trying new foods has surged to 73% in 2024, up from 67% in 2021 on a global scale. To capitalize on this trend, food manufacturers can infuse beloved classics with a modern twist.

