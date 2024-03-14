Minister Lebouthillier Promotes Renewed Team Canada Engagement at Seafood Expo North America

OTTAWA, ON – Canada is home to some of the best quality fish and seafood products in the world. Surrounded by three oceans and cold pristine waters, Canada’s premium fish and seafood is prized both in Canada and around the globe.

This year, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, co-led the Canadian delegation at Seafood Expo North America. She was joined by the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, and the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency. The visit was part of the Team Canada strategy on engagement with the United States, which is co-led by the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Export Promotion, International Trade and Economic Development, and the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, along with Kirsten Hillman, Canada’s Ambassador to the United States.

The Seafood Expo, which ran from March 10 to 12, 2024, in Boston, Massachusetts, is the largest trade exposition of its kind in North America. It provides a global platform to showcase Canada’s high-quality fish and seafood products, and to share our best practices when it comes to managing fisheries and protecting our marine ecosystems.

In Boston, Minister Lebouthillier met with key stakeholders and U.S. government officials to promote Canada’s sustainable seafood, protect oceans and ocean life, and support clean growth in our ocean economy. Canada and the United States have one of the closest and most important trade relationships in the world, built on long-standing shared values and deeply integrated supply chains. The United States remains Canada’s largest export market for seafood, accounting for 64% of our exports, valued at $4.9 billion annually.

The Government of Canada is committed to stimulating innovation and sustainability in our fish and seafood sector to meet growing market demands. In Canada, we have a well-regulated, scientifically-monitored and legally-enforced industry that’s economically prosperous, environmentally sustainable and socially responsible. It’s also an industry that benefits from a highly skilled workforce and constant innovation.