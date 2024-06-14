Taste Tomorrow: The 4 Top Summer Flavors Set to Delight Consumers in 2024

Summer 2024 promises to be a season rich with innovative and refreshing flavors that cater to evolving consumer preferences. We’ve used analysis of online conversations and searches to determine what flavor trends are shaping the market and should be on the radar of product developers and professional pastry chefs. From floral infusions to tropical delights, here’s what’s hot this summer.

1. Floral renaissance

Think of: dandelion, rose, lavender, chamomile and orange blossom

Consumers are captivated by the delicate and aromatic profiles of florals. These flavors have been trending in the drinks category for a bit longer and are now making waves across the food industry.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Taste Tomorrow