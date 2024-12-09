The Next Brand Extension for Sprinkles Cupcakes’ Will Arrive in 2025

Sprinkles Cupcakes beauty products have been announced by the brand as one of its upcoming releases for 2025 that are projected to help leverage its notoriety amongst Millennial and Gen Z consumers. The announcement comes as part of the brand’s commitment to shifting into a lifestyle brand that will enable other companies to benefit from its licensing program. This will no doubt see a range of beauty products inspired by the brand’s various flavors, scents and products to create new experiences for consumers to enjoy.

President and Chief Operation Officer Justin Murakami commented on the Sprinkles Cupcakes beauty products expansion saying, “Lifestyle is a high-potential space for Sprinkles, and this expanded licensing program will allow us to collaborate with best-in-class partners to deliver innovative products that resonate with our core millennial and Gen Z audiences. This move supports our vision of becoming a global lifestyle brand and highlights our ability to inspire joy and connection far beyond the bakery.”

