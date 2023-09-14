Unifiller to Showcase Innovative Solutions at IBA 2023 Tradeshow in Munich



Unifiller Systems Inc., a prominent part of the Linxis/Coperion Group and a global frontrunner in advanced Portioning Equipment for the food and bakery sectors, is delighted to announce its participation in this year’s IBA tradeshow. The event is scheduled to take place from October 22 to 26, 2023, in Munich, Germany. IBA draws in key players from the baking industry on a global scale.

Sonia Bal, Unifiller’s Director of Global Marketing, emphasized the significance of the event, stating, “Participating in IBA is an opportunity we eagerly await. It offers us a remarkable platform to engage with some of the most distinguished bakery brands worldwide. Given the prevailing concerns surrounding food safety, labor efficiency, and supply chain optimization, we view IBA as the perfect avenue to spotlight the efficacy of our automated solutions in addressing these challenges.” She highlights top three reasons to visit Unifiller’s booth during the event:

Witness the unveiling of an exceptional sheetcake icing system designed for efficient sheetcake top and side icing. This compact station, capable of expediting cake finishing minimizes repetitive decorating tasks, reduces icing waste and speeds up production. will captivate visitors with its versatility.

