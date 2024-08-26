Unpacking the Bakery Industry: A-INSIGHTS’ 360-view on Market Leaders & Trends

Just like for the entire food sector, the Bakery industry faces challenges such as new sustainability rules, tight margins, and labor shortages. Success depends on using market intelligence effectively.

In this webinar, our experts will cover:

Bakery Company Performance & Outlook: Breakdown of companies’ growth, profitability, investments, and financial health per segment (ingredients, bread, cakes & cookies).

Industrial vs. Artisanal Bakeries: Understand what impact this battle has on overall market dynamics.

European Bakery Industry’s Future: How top EU bakeries are staying competitive while dealing with tighter sustainability regulations, labor shortages, and cost of raw materials.

Don’t miss this chance to explore bakery trends with A-INSIGHTS’ special touch!

Date & time: August 27, 2024 | 4 pm CEST

Duration: 45 minutes

Speakers: Tomas Poot (Strategic Customer Success Manager) and Miriam van der Waal (Head of Operations)

Register Here