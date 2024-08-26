Tri Pumpkin: Founded by Seasonal Bevvy Bosses Stōk Cold Brew, International Delight and Dunkin’ Creamers

Danone North America Dairy August 26, 2024

The collective leaders in pumpkin-flavored coffee & creamers are creating a community of pumpkin lovers with real-life perks this fall

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — It’s finally time to break out the sweaters, pour the pumpkin and scroll #RushTok! This year, there’s a spice-y new house on Greek Row made especially for pumpkin fanatics to rally around their shared love of the seasonal flavor. Introducing Tri Pumpkin, where founding members STōK Cold BrewInternational Delight and Dunkin’ Creamers – leaders in at-home pumpkin-flavored coffee & creamers – are looking for their inaugural member class to join their pumpkin-obsessed brother-and-sisterhood.

Every fall, Potential New Members (PNMs) and those curious about the inner workings of sorority and fraternity recruitment turn to #RushTok to share and watch videos about the experiences of joining these communities – whether it be a classic GRWM video or dance challenges between the top houses on Greek Row. With rush season happening alongside pumpkin season, the founding members of Tri Pumpkin are hosting a contest to give out their first bids and give away $20,000 total across those who rush and receive a bid*, fueling their fanaticism for all things coffee and pumpkin.

In this house, Tri Pumpkin’s doors are open for anyone and everyone to rush, as long as they’re head over heels for pumpkin-flavored everything – but especially coffee. By receiving a bid to the organization, members will receive ongoing access to some exclusive STōK Cold Brew, International Delight and Dunkin’ creamer products to enjoy their favorites year-round, plus custom merch to proudly rep the letters IRL.  

Whether you’re a cold brew fanatic, like your creamer with just a splash of coffee, or crave the coffee shop experience at home, STōK Cold Brew, International Delight and Dunkin’ have already established themselves as joint leaders in seasonal beverages and are now coming for the title of top house. Meet the founding members:

  • STōK Pumpkin Cold Brew: Pumped up and here for it…sorry not sorry | Bold, coffee-forward and tasty, with a signature spice blend.
  • NEW International Delight Pumpkin Cold Foam Creamer: Poppin’ flavor meets toppin’ foam | With a quick shake and press, top off coffee with the foamy flavors of autumn.
  • Dunkin’ Pumpkin Munchkin CreamerCoffee and donuts? Yes please! | Pumpkin forward flavor with hints of sweet donut glaze and spiced cake.

*Here’s how to enter the Rush Tri Pumpkin Contest:  

  1. Post a story, in-feed photo or video to your public Instagram or TikTok showing why you love pumpkin season with one or all of your favorite STōK Cold Brew, International Delight or Dunkin’ creamer products
  2. Make sure to use #RushTriPumpkinContest as text overlay to story posts or within in-feed captions
  3. Tag your fave founding member on social for a chance to be extended a bid
    1. @stokcoldbrew (IG + TikTok)
    2. @indelight (IG) and @International_Delight (TikTok)
    3. @dunkin (IG + TikTok)

“It’s clear that fans can’t get enough of our pumpkin innovations from STōK Cold Brew, International Delight and Dunkin’, so it was only right to bring our collective powers together to create an official community for the pumpkin-obsessed,” said Jennifer Michuda, Tri Pumpkin House Mom and Sr. Director of Creamers at Danone North America. “When pumpkin season and #RushTok collide, you get Tri Pumpkin – our spice-y community of fellow pumpkin and coffee lovers. Get ready to rush Tri Pumpkin with us by pouring a big ‘ol cup of your fave!”

STōK Cold Brew, International Delight and Dunkin’ pumpkin creamer products are available now through the fall and holiday season at retailers nationwide while supplies last. Make sure to follow along on social with #RushTriPumpkinContest and show us your best.

No Purchase Necessary. 18+/age of majority in contiguous US/DC (excluding AK, AR, CO, CT, HI, KS, LA, MA, MN, MO, ND, NJ, NV, PA, TN, WI). Ends 9/12/2024. See Rules: rules.dja.com/rushtripumpkin. Sponsor: Danone US, LLC.

About Danone North America
Danone North America is a purpose-driven company and an industry leader in the food and beverage category. As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through regenerative agriculture. Our strong portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Follow Your Heart®, Happy Family® Organics, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK®, Too Good & Co™, and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 16 production locations across the U.S. and Canada, Danone North America’s mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information on Danone North America’s B Corp™ status, visit: https://www.bcorporation.net/en-us/find-a-b-corp/company/danone-north-america/

About Dunkin’

Dunkin’, founded in 1950, is the largest coffee and donuts brand in the United States, with more than 13,700 restaurants in nearly 40 global markets. Dunkin’ is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit DunkinDonuts.com and InspireBrands.com.

