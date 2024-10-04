Wixon Innovates with French Flavors

From varietal wines to flowers and fruit, French cuisine is ripe with flavor inspiration

ST. FRANCIS, Wis. – Wixon launched a new line of French cuisine inspired flavors. The culmination of the company’s most recent WIXON INNOVATES flavor exploration research – the line reflects the bounty of France’s local terroir while giving a nod to its culinary traditions. The flavors capture the distinctive tastes of the French countryside, including fruit, herbs, flowers, wine and cheeses. “We chose to innovate in this niche because the basic elements of French cuisine are the foundation of modern Western cuisine,” explains Rachael Jarzembowski, Wixon Marketing Manager.

Since French cuisine is already blended into American cuisine, its flavors have a comforting familiarity for people. Despite the outsize influence French cuisine has on the American foodscape, only 86% of consumers say they know it, and just 74% have tried it.1 “Today menu innovators are using French cuisine as a vehicle for safe experimentation and mashing it up with other lesser-known global cuisines, novel flavors and ingredients, and in new applications,” says Jarzembowski. “This introduces consumers to something new yet not too different…and there’s an opportunity for brands to do the same with their product development.”

Unabashedly Flavor Focused

French gastronomy or the art of good eating and drinking was added to UNESCO’s lists of the world’s “intangible cultural heritage” in November 2010.2 “A huge part of French gastronomy is using in-season, quality ingredients and produce and letting their flavors star,” says Wixon Corporate Chef, Ryan Kukuruzovic. “What we set out to do with our French-inspired flavors is to create a similar sensory experience, evoking regional specialties and seasonal ingredients.”

A taste of the WIXON INNOVATES French Flavors research follows:

Anjou Pear Flavor – gentle sweet, citrus notes of ripe pear charm the palate with a taste of autumn. It fits seamlessly into sweet and savory applications from hot drink mixes to fruity marinades.

– gentle sweet, citrus notes of ripe pear charm the palate with a taste of autumn. It fits seamlessly into sweet and savory applications from hot drink mixes to fruity marinades. Lavender Flavor – subtle floral notes with herbal undertones, fresh from the garden; evokes a sense of calm and offers a soothing finish. Ideal for use in refreshing and functional beverages as well as dessert applications.

Other key flavors are Leek, Tarragon, Beaujolais Wine Type, Shallot, Sherry Wine, Blue Cheese, Sauternes Wine, and Truffle.

The Wixon team created multiple applications, featuring the new flavors to showcase their versatility and distinctiveness. To obtain samples and custom flavor systems, contact the company at service@wixon.com.

Wixon Innovates

Research-driven trend identification unites imagination and science in Wixon innovation. Our constant state of creation leads to value-driven custom taste solutions for food and beverages. For more information on the latest flavortrends influencing today’s food culture, visit www.wixon.com.

About Wixon Inc.

As a trusted manufacturer of dry and liquid custom taste solutions since 1907, Wixon provides seasoning blends, flavors, and flavor technologies to food, beverage, and nutritional companies across all retail and foodservice channels. Wixon also offers consumer packaging options for companies seeking turnkey solutions for dry mix food, beverage, and nutrition products. Combining creative taste capabilities and solutions with a passion for service, Wixon drives innovation and differentiation for its customers. Located in St. Francis, Wis., Wixon is certified FSSC 22000, a Food Safety System certification fully recognized by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI). Visit www.wixon.com for information on products and capabilities.