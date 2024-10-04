Local Dairy Checkoff Seeks Independent Producers for Board of Directors 

Three Seats Open for American Dairy Association North East, Apply by October 31

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – American Dairy Association North East is seeking independent dairy farmer nominees for its board of directors for 2025.

To be considered for a board seat, nominees must be an active dairy farmer in the ADA North East service region which includes New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware or the counties of Loudoun, Fairfax, Arlington and Prince William in Virginia.

“Dairy checkoff is farmer-funded and farmer-directed, and this is an opportunity for more dairy farmers to provide input on how their investment is being used to sell more milk and build trust in dairy,” said ADA North East CEO John Chrisman.

In accordance with the bylaws of ADA North East, three seats on the board of directors are open to independent producers for 2025. Independent producers are defined as dairy farmers who do not market their milk through a dairy marketing cooperative.

If you wish to be considered for one of these board seats, please complete the online application here, or by visiting AmericanDairy.com > About Us > Board of Directors.



All applications will be reviewed by the nominating committee who will make a recommendation to the full board of directors to fill the three positions. Applications must be submitted by October 31, 2024.

About American Dairy Association North East

American Dairy Association North East (ADA North East) is the dairy farmer-funded organization funded by participating dairy farmer’s checkoff investment to build demand and sales for milk and dairy foods throughout the local region. Representing more than 8,300 dairy farm families in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and northern Virginia, ADA North East develops and implements local programs to drive milk and dairy sales at retail outlets and in schools. The organization also conducts consumer education about dairy through events, traditional and social media, and in collaboration with health professionals through National Dairy Council®. ADA North East works closely with Dairy Management Inc.™, the national dairy checkoff organization, to support nutrition research, national partnerships and developing export markets for dairy to bring a fully integrated promotion program to the region. For more information, visit www.AmericanDairy.com.