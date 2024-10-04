Alta Foods and Food City Launch Special Game-Day Orange Tortilla Chips for University of Tennessee Fans

Goldsboro, NC – Alta Foods is thrilled to announce a delicious new addition just in time for football season! In partnership with Food City, we’re bringing University of Tennessee fans a unique game-day snack experience: Freshly Fried Orange Tortilla Chips, perfect for tailgates, watch parties, or any Volunteer celebration.

What Makes These Chips Special?

These tortilla chips are sent uncooked to stores and fried fresh right in the deli. Once cooked, they take on a vibrant orange color, embodying the spirit of the Volunteers. With a satisfying crunch and UT pride in every bite, these chips are perfect for cheering on the Vols this season.

Available at Food City Stores

These limited edition orange tortilla chips are available exclusively at Food City locations. Visit the deli section to grab a bag of freshly fried chips, ready to enjoy for any game-day event.

Custom Chips for Any Team!

Alta Foods offers more than just Vols-inspired snacks. We can create custom-colored tortilla chips to match the colors of any team. Whether you’re in a different region or supporting another school, Alta Foods can work with stores to provide fun, vibrant chips that reflect your team’s spirit. Let us help bring your local team’s colors to life with a fresh and delicious snack option!

About Alta Foods:

Alta Foods is a leading manufacturer of high-quality corn and flour tortillas, proudly producing for retail, food service, and private label. We are also the makers of the popular Fiesta Fit Low Carb Wraps and Celia’s Tortillas brands. Whether for game-day snacks or everyday meals, ALTA Foods bring the best in taste and quality to every bite.