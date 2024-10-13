‘Customized Communications Coaching’ Trainings Help Dairy Farmers Prepare for Conversations With Consumers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – American Dairy Association North East’s Customized Communications Coaching workshops help dairy farmers and advocates to prepare for conversations with consumers about dairy.

“More and more, consumers are interested in where and how their food is produced, and no one is more qualified to talk about that than farmers themselves,” said ADA North East CEO John Chrisman. “We’re here to help you become more comfortable having these discussions by arming you with the latest communications tools.”

Customized Communications Coaching offers a unique training experience featuring the tools, along with trends and data and a focus on key messages to help answer tough questions. Key messages address animal care, environmental stewardship, and the nutritional value of dairy and are packaged to provide easy talking points.

Participants will receive tips and tricks to handle all situations and to find the right words that will resonate best with consumers.

A recent customized training example was for employees of Del’s Roadside Creamery owned by Wil-Roc Dairy in Kinderhook, N.Y. The Del’s store manager said, “American Dairy Association expertly addressed commonly asked questions, providing clear and insightful answers that enhanced our team’s understanding of the dairy industry. The handouts and other materials will be helpful to refer to in the future to help answer commonly asked questions from our customers.”

“Our highly skilled team brings a combination of practical on-farm experiences coupled with decades of consumer-facing communications backgrounds,” said Chrisman. “They look forward to working closely with farmers and dairy groups who are ready to step up and advocate for dairy.”

To sign up for a Customized Communications Coaching training, click here.

For more information, contact American Dairy Association North East at 315.472.9143.

About American Dairy Association North East

American Dairy Association North East (ADA North East) is the dairy farmer-funded organization funded by participating dairy farmer’s checkoff investment to build demand and sales for milk and dairy foods throughout the local region. Representing more than 8,300 dairy farm families in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and northern Virginia, ADA North East develops and implements local programs to drive milk and dairy sales at retail outlets and in schools. The organization also conducts consumer education about dairy through events, traditional and social media, and in collaboration with health professionals through National Dairy Council®. ADA North East works closely with Dairy Management Inc.™, the national dairy checkoff organization, to support nutrition research, national partnerships and developing export markets for dairy to bring a fully integrated promotion program to the region. For more information, visit www.AmericanDairy.com.