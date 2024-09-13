American Dairy Association North East, Local Retailers Partner To Stock Local Food Banks With Fresh Milk

Nearly $365,000 Raised for Fill a Glass with Hope® Campaign

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – American Dairy Association North East partnered with five retailers to raise nearly $365,000 during National Dairy Month to provide fresh milk to families in need through the Fill a Glass with Hope® campaign.

More than 500 stores participated in the month-long campaign from Price Chopper, Redner’s Markets, Shoppers Food & Pharmacy, Safeway and Weis Markets. Signage was posted in the dairy case and at checkout with a reminder for shoppers to round up their change to donate to Fill a Glass with Hope.

Fill a Glass with Hope was initiated in 2015 by Pennsylvania dairy farmers in partnership with ADA North East, PA Dairymen’s Association and Feeding Pennsylvania. Thanks to generous supporters, the program has distributed more than 36 million servings of fresh milk through a network of food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters and feeding programs.

“Dairy farmers are not only committed to producing nutritious, wholesome milk, they believe everyone should have access to it, and that’s why the Fill a Glass with Hope campaign is so meaningful,” said ADA North East CEO John Chrisman who attended the event. “We’re so fortunate for all of our partners’ dedication to the campaign and to the communities that they serve – it’s truly a team effort.”

For more information, contact American Dairy Association North East at 315.472.9143.

