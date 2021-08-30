AYO Almondmilk Yogurt is Outpacing the Top Ten Leading Natural Yogurt Brands in Sales Growth

Delano, California – AYO Almondmilk Yogurt came onto the all-natural yogurt scene in 2019 with a unique recipe. An almond farming family created it with the idea of putting twenty of their organic home-grown almonds in every cup to make a vegan, nutrient-dense, probiotic-rich yogurt that is truly “farm to spoon.” It turns out the Billings family was on to something. AYO is setting a pace in sales that have far exceeded expectations. In a time when the Natural Enhanced Channel (all-natural retailers) yogurt category is down by 1.8%, AYO is growing 80% within the channel. In the conventional supermarket channel, AYO is at almost 400% growth in the yogurt category.

“It’s so reaffirming to create something you love and stand behind, and see consumers respond to it so positively,” says AYO Almondmilk Yogurt Founder and third-generation organic almond farmer Matt Billings. “We believe in the power of the almond as the perfect base, and are proud that it’s not just healthy, but tasty too.”

It’s not a surprise that AYO is a consumer favorite. Creating AYO Almondmilk Yogurt is a labor of love. Each cup contains 20 almonds, carefully nurtured on the Billings Ranches. Each mature organic almond tree can yield enough nuts for up to 300 cups of AYO yogurt. The process is carefully attended to, and a high-quality yogurt is the result.

Once the nuts are harvested on the Billings Ranches, the almond is separated from its outer hull and shell, which the farmers recycle as cattle bedding, dairy feed, and compost. Then, for 30 days, the organic nuts remain frozen to ensure the product quality. Once cleaned, the nuts are sorted, sized, and sent on their way to a local almond butter processing facility within a mile of the ranch, where almonds are blanched in boiling water, then roasted to achieve the full-bodied toasted flavor; then using organic processing equipment, they’re ground into almond butter. This “almond base” is the pure nut butter used to make AYO – no filtering, nothing artificial. The yogurt is enlivened with seasonally sourced organic strawberries, blueberries, peaches, and organic Madagascar Vanilla. The process yields creamy, rich goodness that the consumer can taste in every bite.

In addition to being high fiber, naturally probiotic, and low on the glycemic index, every cup of AYO Almondmilk Yogurt has three vegan live active cultures: lactobacillus delbrueckii subsp., bulgaricus streptococcus thermophilus, and bifidobacterium bb-12. These “good bacteria” are beneficial for the digestive tract, helping the body break down food, absorb nutrients, and maintain a healthy gut!

If you’re a retailer that currently does not carry AYO, reach out to us at sales@ayofoodsllc.com or call us at 661-345-5457. Your customers will thank you.

AYO Almondmilk Yogurt can be found at select stores across the US. Find a store near you athttps://ayoyogurt.com/store-locator/, along with complete nutrition information.

# # #

About AYO Almondmilk Yogurt:

“From farm to spoon, from us to you,” AYO Almondmilk Yogurt is the only non-dairy yogurt crafted using organic almonds produced by fourth-generation farmers in California’s San Joaquin Valley. Run for more than 100 years by the Billings family, Billings Ranches is committed to forward-thinking practices of sustainability, traceability, and vertical integration, which nourish the land they are proud to call home. In AYO Almond Yogurt, lightly toasted almonds are enriched with live active cultures and the purest, clean ingredients to produce a probiotic-rich, vegan treat the whole family will love. Learn more at ayoyogurt.com